California legislature passes climate change bills

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - California lawmakers voted to extend the state's climate change fighting efforts out to 2030 on Wednesday, giving a new lease on life to the most ambitious climate change program in the country.

The California state Senate voted 25-13 in support of a bill setting a 2030 emissions reduction target just hours after the state Assembly passed a linked bill to increase legislative oversight of the state's climate change programs by a vote of 44-28.

Both bills will now go to Governor Jerry Brown, who has said he will sign them into law. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)