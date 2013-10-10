California sues Corinthian Colleges for misleading job placement rates

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - California is suing Corinthian Colleges Inc for misrepresenting job placement rates to its students and investors, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed with San Francisco superior court on Thursday, accuses Corinthian - which describes itself as one of the largest post-secondary education companies in North America - and several subsidiaries of several counts including securities fraud, according to the filing.

Corinthian representatives were not immediately available for comment.