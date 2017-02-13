(Updates following latest press conference, adds comment from
governor)
By Sharon Bernstein
OROVILLE, Calif. Feb 12 Nearly 200,000 people
living below the tallest dam in the United States, near Oroville
in Northern California, were urgently ordered to flee their
homes on Sunday after a spillway appeared for a time to be in
danger of imminent collapse.
Authorities issued the abrupt evacuation orders in the
mid-afternoon, saying that a crumbling emergency spillway on the
Lake Oroville Dam could give way and unleash raging floodwaters
onto a string of rural communities along the Feather River.
"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and
areas downstream is ordered," the Butte County sheriff said in a
statement posted on social media. "This is NOT A Drill."
The California Department of Water Resources said on Twitter
at about 4:30 p.m. PST (0030 GMT Monday) that the spillway next
to the dam was "predicted to fail within the next hour."
But several hours later the situation appeared less dire as
the spillway remained standing.
The water resources department said crews using helicopters
would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge in the spillway.
Authorities were also releasing water to lower the lake's level
after weeks of heavy rains in the drought-plagued state.
By 10 p.m., state and local officials said those efforts had
paid off and, with water no longer flowing over the eroded
spillway, the immediate danger had passed. But they cautioned
that the situation remained unpredictable.
"Once you have damage to a structure like that it's
catastrophic," Bill Croyle, acting director of the Water
Resources, told the press conference.
'DO NOT TRAVEL NORTH'
Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said at a separate news
briefing that he was told by experts earlier on Sunday that the
hole that was being created in the spillway could compromise the
structure. Rather than risk thousands of lives, the sheriff
said, a decision was made to order the evacuations.
Still, evacuation orders remained in place for 188,000
people in Oroville, Yuba County, Butte County, Marysville and
nearby communities.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services urged evacuees
to travel only to the east, south or west. "DO NOT TRAVEL NORTH
TOWARD OROVILLE," the department said on Twitter.
Evacuation centers were set up at a fairgrounds in Chico,
California, about 20 miles northwest of Oroville, but major
highways leading south out of the area were jammed as residents
fled the flood zone.
California Governor Jerry Brown issued an emergency order
that he said would bolster the state's response.
"I've been in close contact with emergency personnel
managing the situation in Oroville throughout the weekend and
it's clear the circumstances are complex and rapidly changing,"
Brown said.
The Oroville dam, whose structure remains sound, is nearly
full following a wave of winter storms that brought relief to
the state after some four years of devastating drought. Water
levels were less than 7 feet (2 meters) from the top of the dam
on Friday.
State authorities and engineers on Thursday began carefully
releasing water from the Lake Oroville Dam some 65 miles (105
km) north of Sacramento after noticing that large chunks of
concrete were missing from a spillway.
Governor Brown asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency
on Friday to declare the area a major disaster due to flooding
and mudslides brought on by the storms.
The earthfill dam is just upstream and east of Oroville, a
city of more than 16,000 people.
At 770 feet (230 meters) high, the structure, built between
1962 and 1968, is the tallest dam in the United States, besting
the famed Hoover Dam by more than 40 feet (12 meters).
