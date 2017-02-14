By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 In the mountainous folds
of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in
making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
The Oroville Dam crisis this week, in which nearly 190,000
residents were abruptly evacuated from a valley below the
tallest U.S. dam, illustrates the safety risks of the Golden
State's aging infrastructure in increasingly populated areas.
Sixty-four California reservoirs, or around 5 percent of the
state's total, are restricted to holding less than their rated
capacity due to earthquake risks and other concerns, a state dam
safety official said on Monday.
At the same time, California's burgeoning population is
putting increasing numbers of residents in the path of
catastrophe if dams fail, said Nicholas Sitar, an engineering
professor at the University of California, Berkeley.
"The number of people who live in the drainages below those
dams has increased to the point where a significant release of
water from those reservoirs can have a very significant impact
on the population below," he said.
In Oroville, record rainfall had pushed waters to near the
top of the dam and two spillways built to relieve pressure had
suffered damage and erosion. Authorities believed the emergency
spillway, which is earthen, was on the verge of collapse and
issued swift, stern evacuation orders.
Danger from flooding at Oroville subsided on Monday, but
Northern California is on track to mark its wettest winter on
record, and the storm waters have created unexpected problems
for a state that has struggled with years of drought.
California's dams are a lifeline to farms that supply
fruits, vegetables and nuts to the nation, as well as to thirsty
cities throughout the state, some of which do not see any rain
in the summer months.
California Department of Water Resources engineer Eric
Holland, in the Division of Safety of Dams, said restrictions on
capacity affected 64 reservoirs out of the 1,250 dams overseen
by the agency.
He said he was not allowed to identify specific dams, but
that Oroville was not on the list. He did not describe what the
state was doing to improve its dams, which are owned by private
companies, local governments, the federal government, public
utilities and the state.
Around 1,140 of California's dams were built before 1970,
and only 52 have been built since 2000, according to a U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers report.
EARTHQUAKE DANGERS
California has not had a major earthquake in two decades,
but seismic retrofitting is a constant worry in Golden State
infrastructure.
"Most of the issues that I know of in California actually
have to do with seismic deficiencies, mainly because our
knowledge of seismicity has significantly evolved" in the last
20 years, Sitar said, adding that it would cost hundreds of
millions to a billion dollars to fix the situation.
Environmentalists said the Oroville Dam crisis was a
"wake-up call" for state leaders to fix existing water
infrastructure instead of funding new projects, such as a tunnel
to divert river water around the San Francisco Bay Delta to
consumers in the south.
Billions of dollars are required to improve dam
infrastructure in the state, said Adam Scow, California director
for environmental group Food & Water Watch. He called for local,
state and federal agencies to all pay up.
More than half of California's 1,585 dams would lead to
deaths if they failed, putting them in the category of "high
hazard potential," according to the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers.
Oroville is part of that list, which does not refer to the
integrity of the dam, only the consequences of failure,
according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Peter Henderson and Mary
Milliken)