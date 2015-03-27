California Governor Brown signs $1 bln emergency drought package

March 27 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown signed emergency legislation on Friday that fast-tracks over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and water infrastructure within the parched state.

“This funding is just one piece of a much larger effort to help those most impacted by the drought and prepare the state for an uncertain future,” said Brown in a statement. “Rain is not in the forecast and every Californian must be doing their utmost to conserve water.” (Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio)