L.A. Dept. of Water and Power waters fake grass during drought -report

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Department of Water and power has installed sprinkler systems to water artificial turf laid down in place of grass at several of its substations during California's four-year drought, a local TV station reported on Friday.

KCBS-TV, which captured videotape of sprinklers spraying the fake grass at the DWP's substation in south Los Angeles for six minutes, said that the move angered nearby residents who had been threatened with citations for wasting water.

"They're quick to fine us for certain things, overwatering or whatever," resident Amber Gordon told the station, adding that she has allowed her lawn to go brown to save water during the drought.

A DWP media representative could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Richard Harasick, director of water operations at the DWP, told KCBS that the department waters artificial turf at 10 locations for a few minutes a week to keep it clean and wash away dog urine. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Alan Crosby)