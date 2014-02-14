Senate Democrats push bill to help drought-stricken states

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats from California and Oregon introduced legislation on Friday aimed at easing the impact of a record-breaking drought that threatens to leave farmers and even some communities without water.

The legislation would provide $300 million in emergency funds for drought-ridden states, while also directing federal agencies to use their powers under existing laws to maximize water supplies.

Hit by the worst drought in decades, water reservoirs in Western states have fallen precipitously. Farmers facing cutbacks in irrigation water are expected to idle some 500,000 acres of cropland this year.

At least 10 California communities could also be at risk of running out of safe drinking water if dry conditions continue.

“With so little water available, we must focus on streamlining federal programs and provide what assistance we can to those farmers and communities being hit the hardest,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Senator Dianne Feinstein, of California, said in a statement.

Senator Barbara Boxer, also of California, and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both of Oregon, joined Feinstein in backing the bill.

Among other measures, the legislation would help facilitate water exchanges or sales to communities with less water by allowing all the surplus water to flow through the San Joaquin River delta.

It would also require the federal government to issue final decisions on projects that would provide additional water supplies within 10 days of a request.

The Senate proposal comes as President Barack Obama on Friday pledged to provide $100 million in aid to help California farmers who lost livestock due to the drought.

Lawmakers have been divided along partisan lines on how to respond to the historic drought, with Republicans blaming much of the region’s water woes on government policies.

House of Representative Republicans passed legislation last week that would roll back federal rules that limit the amount of water that can be pumped out of the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta during dry years to protect fish.

Democrats criticized the House bill, saying it would interfere with state laws, while hindering critical environmental regulations.

The Senate bill’s sponsors said their plan would provide relief without waiving any federal or state laws and would not endanger migrating salmon. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler)