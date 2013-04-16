FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silicon Valley told 'immediate' power conservation needed
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Silicon Valley told 'immediate' power conservation needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - California’s power grid operator on Tuesday called for businesses and residents in Silicon Valley immediately to start conserving electricity after a transmission substation was damaged.

The California Independent System Operator made the request in a “Flex Alert” for Northern California. It said the Metcalf substation, which is in Silicon Valley, was “heavily damaged.”

PG&E Corp’s Pacific Gas and Electric said it is reporting “heavy damage to transformers at the substation following gunshots heard during an apparent vandalism in the early morning hours. Santa Clara law enforcement is working closely with PG&E to investigate.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.