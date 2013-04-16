Silicon Valley told 'immediate' power conservation needed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - California’s power grid operator on Tuesday called for businesses and residents in Silicon Valley immediately to start conserving electricity after a transmission substation was damaged.

The California Independent System Operator made the request in a “Flex Alert” for Northern California. It said the Metcalf substation, which is in Silicon Valley, was “heavily damaged.”

PG&E Corp’s Pacific Gas and Electric said it is reporting “heavy damage to transformers at the substation following gunshots heard during an apparent vandalism in the early morning hours. Santa Clara law enforcement is working closely with PG&E to investigate.”