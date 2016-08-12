California lawmaker to float zero emission vehicle bill

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A California lawmaker next week will introduce a bill requiring 15 percent of all vehicles sold in California be emissions-free by 2025, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke said the legislation will help ensure that California's current target of 1.5 million zero emissions vehicles by 2025 is met with actual vehicles on the road and not clean car credits, which environmentalists claim have flooded the market. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)