LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed into law a bill requiring the state to produce half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the most aggressive target in the country.

The move was cheered by environmentalists even though language to cut petroleum use by 50 percent was stripped from the bill after objections from the oil industry and some lawmakers. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Richard Chang)