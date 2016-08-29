FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
California lawmakers send governor bill authorizing farmworker overtime
August 29, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

California lawmakers send governor bill authorizing farmworker overtime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug 29 (Reuters) - California would become the first state in the United States to require farmers to pay overtime to field workers and fruit pickers under a bill approved by the legislature on Monday and sent to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown for his approval.

The bill, which passed on a mostly party-line vote, would phase in overtime pay for farmworkers gradually between 2019 and 2022. Small farms that employ 25 or fewer workers would have an additional three years to phase in the pay. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Rigby)

