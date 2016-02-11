American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX after cabin smoke -Fox

Feb 11 (Reuters) - An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after smoke in the cabin was reported, the Fox affiliate in Los Angeles said.

Passengers began feeling ill and requested medical treatment, Fox said. American Airlines flight number 564 left San Jose with 137 passengers just after 9 a.m., was on the way to Phoenix when the issue was reported, and landed safely just before 11 a.m., Fox said. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)