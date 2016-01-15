New NFL stadium credit positive for Inglewood, California -Moody's

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The National Football League’s decision this week to approve moving the Rams to a $1.8 billion stadium to be built in Inglewood, California, will provide an economic boost for the city, which is reeling from high unemployment, Moody’s said.

The ratings agency said it was encouraged that the stadium developer, Hollywood Park Land Co, had agreed to complete stadium and related infrastructure improvements like street upgrades at its own expense.

The unemployment rate in Inglewood, which is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, is 7.5 percent - higher than the national average of 5 percent

“The new stadium will likely inject thousands of jobs into the local economy during the construction phase, as well as many new jobs post-completion,” Moody’s said.

Inglewood will also collect a 10 percent admission tax on tickets sold for events at the stadium as well as property taxes on the stadium. The stadium is projected to open in 2019.

Thursday’s report did not alter the city’s credit rating, which stands at A1, Moody’s said.

NFL owners voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve the return of the Rams to Los Angeles for the start of the 2016 season. The Rams left Los Angeles in 1995 for St. Louis. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Cooney)