California gas prices hit record high versus nation in March: CEC
April 10, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

California gas prices hit record high versus nation in March: CEC

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 (Reuters) - California motorists paid an average of 90 cents more per gallon of gasoline than the national average last month, a record high, the California Energy Commission said on Thursday.

The wide price disparity was primarily due to a lack of output from two key refineries - Tesoro Corp’s Golden Eagle in Martinez, which halted production due to a labor strike, and Exxon Mobil’s Torrance refinery, which cut production following an explosion at the plant in February, the CEC said.

Other factors for the wide differential include higher California gasoline taxes, a state requirement mandating the use of a more environmentally friendly gasoline blend, and the added cost of the state’s carbon cap-and-trade program, said Gordon Schremp, senior fuels specialist at the California Energy Commission.

The refinery outages and the seasonal switch to cleaner burning gasoline alone led to California motorists and businesses spending $700 million more on gasoline than drivers in the rest of the country in March, Schremp said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
