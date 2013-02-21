FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California plans $2.738 bln general obligation bond sale in March
February 21, 2013

California plans $2.738 bln general obligation bond sale in March

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - California plans to sell $2.738 billion of its general obligation bonds next month, starting with a two-day retail period on March 12-13, the state treasurer’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale will include new money and refunding bonds but their respective amounts have not yet been determined, the office said. The state also plans to sell $2.2 billion in tax-exempt debt, $310 million in taxable bonds and $228 million in taxable Build American Bonds, the treasurer’s office said.

