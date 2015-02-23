California approves sale of hospital chain with conditions

(Reuters) - California Attorney General Kamala Harris on Friday granted conditional approval for the sale of the six-hospital Daughters of Charity Health System to Prime Healthcare Services, a move that may leave the non-profit hospital chain at risk of bankruptcy.

Daughters of Charity Chief Executive Officer Robert Issai welcomed Harris’ approval but said he needed to go through her conditions to see if they could be met or would scuttle the proposed $843 million deal.

“We’re trying to understand what the conditions are,” said Issai, who earlier this week told Reuters a bankruptcy filing would remain an option for Daughters of Charity, which is losing $10 million a month, if Harris’ conditions were too onerous.

Issai has maintained that Prime’s offer was the only realistic one for keeping the Los Altos, California-based chain’s hospitals open, honoring its pension commitments and paying off its debt.

The proposed sale to Ontario, California-based Prime split two major healthcare unions. Both have engaged in a vigorous campaign of lobbying Harris, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat that fellow Democrat Barbara Boxer is giving up.

Harris had to review the proposed sale as it would turn the Catholic non-profit hospitals over to a for-profit company.

The 90,000-member California Nurses Association pressed Harris to endorse the deal in order to avert a bankruptcy filing, which could threaten services, jobs, labor contracts and pensions.

The 150,000-member SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West opposed the sale to Prime, calling private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital’s plan for Daughters of Charity a better option.

The healthcare workers union feared Prime would close hospitals but the company said it has never closed a hospital and has saved 29 hospitals in nine states.

Prime was not immediately available for comment on Harris’ conditional approval.

Her conditions for the sale include requiring four Daughters of Charity hospitals to operate as acute care hospitals and offer emergency services for 10 years.

Additionally, Prime must invest $150 million in capital improvements over the next three years and assume and guarantee all pension obligations for about 17,000 current and retired employees.

Prime also must provide reproductive health services, ensure there is no discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender individuals at its facilities, and revise policies and procedures for collecting debts to ensure they are in line with state and federal laws and regulations.