FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California road agency risks default - State Treasurer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

California road agency risks default - State Treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Foothill-Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency, a road toll operator in Orange County, California is at risk of defaulting on its bond payment obligations, State Treasurer Bill Lockyer said on Wednesday.

“Without the refinancing, the risk of default is unacceptably high, threatening negative consequences not only to the agency and its bondholders, but to local governments and the state as well,” Lockyer said in a letter accompanying a report proposing a $2.2 billion debt restructuring.

The agency’s toll roads, built with proceeds from toll-revenue bonds issued in the 1990s, have not seen projected growth rates in traffic and toll collections, which are below the level needed to keep up with increases in future debt service, the report said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.