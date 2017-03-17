FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California judge seeks to prevent immigration arrests inside state courts
#U.S. Legal News
March 17, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 5 months ago

California judge seeks to prevent immigration arrests inside state courts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Alex Dobuzinskis
    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The chief justice of California's
Supreme Court on Thursday asked the administration of U.S.
President Donald Trump to prevent immigration agents from
arresting undocumented immigrants inside the state's
courthouses.
    Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said she was gravely
troubled by recent reports that federal agents were "stalking
undocumented immigrants in our courthouses to make arrests," in
a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.
    "Courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary
enforcement of our country's immigration law," Cantil-Sakauye
wrote.
    Trump has vowed to increase deportations and has widened the
net of illegal immigrants prioritized for detention and removal.
    "We will review the letter and have no further comment at
this time," Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of
Justice, said in an email.
    Immigrant rights groups say federal agents have entered
courthouses with increased frequency this year, including in
California, Massachusetts, Maryland and Texas, said National
Immigration Law Center staff attorney Melissa Keaney. 
    "It's definitely an issue we're seeing a tremendous increase
in under the new administration," Keaney said by phone on
Thursday.
    Reuters could not independently confirm whether there has
been an uptick in arrests at courthouses.
    Cantil-Sakauye stopped short of questioning the legal right
of federal agents to enter courthouses to locate and detain
unauthorized immigrants. 
    Her letter said the presence of immigration agents in
California courthouses could undermine "public trust and
confidence in our state court system," which serves "millions of
the most vulnerable Californians." 
    It could also discourage even legal immigrants from seeking
justice, said Cathal Conneely, a spokesman for the Judicial
Council of California, a branch of state courts.
    Green-card holders, those who are permanent U.S. residents
but not citizens, already leery of the justice system because of
experiences in their countries of origin could be further
dissuaded from entering courthouses, he said.

