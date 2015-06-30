FBI investigating new fiber cable attack in California

June 30 (Reuters) - Three major cables delivering Internet service to the Sacramento area were severed on Tuesday in what appears to be a coordinated attack, a service provider said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating the incident, which appeared to be the latest in a string of fiber cable cuts in the San Francisco Bay area over the last year, according to special agent Greg Wuthrich of the Bureau’s San Francisco division.

The cut took place in Livermore, a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco, Wuthrich said. He was not able to provide any further information.

Wave Broadband said the fiber cables were physically severed beginning at 4:20 a.m. local time (1220 GMT). Repairs are underway, but Wave could not say when service would be restored.

The cables belong to Level 3 Communications and Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Wave spokesman Mark Peterson said. Wave is a customer of the two companies.

The disruption of Wave service was confined to suburban areas of Sacramento, Peterson said.

Level 3 confirmed the fiber cut and said it was working to restore service. Zayo officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Alan Crosby)