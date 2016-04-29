FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguars enjoy surprise day of snow at San Diego zoo
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 29, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Jaguars enjoy surprise day of snow at San Diego zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Two jaguars woke up to a white winter wonderland at San Diego zoo on Thursday, when a blanket of snow filled their enclosure despite the warm spring weather.

Female Nindiri and her one-year-old cub Valerio carefully explored and later licked the snow off the ground and trees, as they encountered snow for the first time.

The zoo said some eight tons of fresh snow had been donated to provide new experiences for the animals.

Described as the third largest cat, jaguars usually live in rainforests, grasslands, woodlands and swampy areas in North and Latin America.

Reporting by Reuters Television

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.