a year ago
Man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride parade with guns charged
June 14, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride parade with guns charged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (Reuters) - A 20-year-old man arrested over the weekend on his way to a Los Angeles gay pride parade after police said they found guns and explosives in his car was charged on Tuesday with unlawful possession of an assault weapon and explosives, prosecutors said.

James Wesley Howell was taken into custody early Sunday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica. Authorities have said there was no apparent link to the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
