California's Mammoth Lake COPs cut to C by S&P
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

California's Mammoth Lake COPs cut to C by S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The rating on California’s Mammoth Lakes certificates of participation was cut by nine notches to C from BB on Friday by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, which cited the town’s decision to file for bankruptcy.

“Due to the town’s budgeting for lease payments and its stated intention to continue to pay on the COPs, we don’t expect to change the rating in the next year; however, we could lower the rating if the town fails to pay debt service on the COPs from its available resources or from the reserve fund,” the Wall Street credit agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
