March 24 California's air quality board voted
unanimously on Thursday to approve methane regulations touted as
the strictest adopted yet in the United States for controlling
emissions of the second-most prevalent greenhouse gas in the
atmosphere.
The rules, approved by the California Air Resources Board,
tighten efficiency requirements for production and
transportation of natural gas and for some oil-handling
equipment, including installation of emissions-recapture
technology.
They also mandate more stringent monitoring and reporting of
potential gas leaks as a means of pinpointing and repairing them
quickly.
Methane, the main component of commercially distributed
natural gas, is also a byproduct of oil extraction. Pound for
pound, it traps significantly more heat in the atmosphere than
carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas, though its
effects are shorter-lived.
The 14-member board announced its approval of the methane
rules at the end of a daylong meeting in Riverside, California,
east of Los Angeles.
The action comes more than a year after a massive methane
leak at the Aliso Canyon gas storage field, owned by the
Southern California Gas Co, forced thousands of residents from
their homes in the nearby Porter Ranch community of Los Angeles.
The well rupture that caused the leak, the largest known
accidental methane release in U.S. history, took nearly four
months to plug and was estimated to have had a larger climate
impact than the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Thursday's vote came shortly after President Donald Trump
proposed major cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's
budget and as the U.S. Senate prepared to vote on repealing a
rule limiting methane venting and leaking on federal lands.
Environmental Defense Fund director Tim O'Connor, whose
group helped devise the state regulations, said California's
action was all the more important in light of the Trump
administration's vow to curb EPA regulations.
"If the federal government won't protect the people and the
environment from oil and gas pollution, it has to be up to the
states," he said.
Because methane is relatively cheap, economic incentives for
producers to prevent and fix accidental leaks are small, said
Steve Weissman, a lecturer at the University of California at
Berkeley who specializes in energy law and policy.
Sabrina Lockhart, a spokeswoman for the California Natural
Gas Producers Association, expressed reservations about the
proposal on Wednesday, and said industry concerns have centered
on requirements for continued inspections, even for facilities
with strong maintenance records, and inspection costs.
