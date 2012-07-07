UPDATE 1-California's Santa Clara County cut to Aa2 - Moody's

July 6 (Reuters) - The credit rating for general obligation bonds sold by California’s Santa Clara County - the home of Silicon Valley - was cut to Aa2 from Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service on Friday, which cited its “significantly weakened” finances and difficulties it faces improving its balance sheet.

Moody’s said the county had general fund deficits for three years in a row and that its liquidity is at very low levels as a result.

“The assigned ratings also reflect the county’s very strong tax base, solid long-term economic fundamentals, and above-average socioeconomic profile,” Moody’s said.

Santa Clara has a population of 1.8 million and a median income of $86,850 a year.

Though the county has borrowed aggressively, Moody’s said its debt still is manageable.

Santa Clara has “generally favorable pension and retiree health positions,” it added.

Santa Clara’s strengths in those two areas contrast with the strains many local governments around the nation are having in meeting their promises to pay costly benefits for their labor forces.

The rating on pension obligation bonds was cut to Aa3 from Aa2, while the lease-backed obligations were downgraded to A1 from Aa2.

The county, which has $1.6 billion of debt, has a stable outlook, Moody’s said.