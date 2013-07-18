San Onofre nuclear plant closure prompts contract dispute

July 18 (Reuters) - Southern California Edison accused Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of contract violations for failing to properly design or quickly repair the defective steam generators it built for the electric utility’s now-closed San Onofre nuclear power plant.

The two Mitsubishi manufactured replacement steam generators came with a 20-year warranty, but after one year of operation, one of the units experienced a small radioactive coolant leak that forced SCE to take the plant offline in early 2012.

In early June, SCE officials announced they would permanently retire the 2,150-megawatt plant, which is located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

On Thursday, SCE, which is owned by Edison International , filed a notice of dispute, which said Mitsubishi failed to appropriately test the equipment or design adequate support structures that would have prevented the premature wear found on thousands of tubes inside the four large steam generators.

Mitsubishi has 90 days to respond to the allegations before the parties enter into dispute resolution with arbitrators.

“What we’re asking for with this notice is for Mitsubishi to take responsibility for the defective steam generators and the enormous harm those failures caused to California ratepayers, to Southern California Edison, and to the other owners of San Onofre,” said Maureen Brown, a spokesperson for SCE.

“This is about gross negligence. They did not deliver what they promised,” she said.

A spokesperson for Mitsubishi said they are working on a response to the allegations, but it was not available at press time.

In connection with the plant shutdown, SCE last month said it would record a second-quarter charge of $450 million to $650 million before taxes, or $300 million to $425 million after tax.

The loss of San Onofre, which supplied power to over 1.4 million homes in Southern California, has put extra pressure on California’s electric grid this summer, although the grid’s operator has said the state will likely get through the summer without any service disruptions.

SCE, which has started the long process of decommissioning the plant, owns a 78 percent stake in the plant, while Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) owns 20 percent. The city of Riverside, California, also has a small stake.