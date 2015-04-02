Permit delays blamed for dismal California oil rig count

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 (Reuters) - A backlog of wastewater injection permits in California caused by a review of the state’s program has contributed to the low number of oil rigs, an oil industry official said on Thursday.

Just 15 oil rigs were operating in California this week, down 60 percent from a year ago, according to data released on Thursday by energy services firm Baker Hughes.

While the drop in global crude oil prices has encouraged producers to idle wells, permit delays have also played a role in the shrinking number of rigs, said California Independent Petroleum Association CEO Rock Zierman.

“Many permits are being held up as the state works with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update the underground injection control program,” he said.

California oil producers need injection wells in order to re-inject the water that comes to the surface along with the oil. Over nine barrels of water is produced for every barrel of oil in California, Zierman said. That water is usually unfit for drinking or agricultural use.

“No injection wells equals no production or drilling,” Zierman said.

Injection wells have come under scrutiny in the drought-ravaged state since it was discovered last summer that some injections were occurring into areas that had not been approved by the EPA under the terms of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The state last month ordered the operators of 12 wells to halt injections of produced water out of fear that they could contaminate drinking water supplies.

The California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources on Thursday issued emergency regulations for underground injections, which include an Oct. 15 deadline for well operators to stop injecting into aquifers that do not naturally contain oil reservoirs and with water quality of less than 3,000 milligrams per liter per total dissolved solids (TDS).

The state and federal standard for drinking water is 500 TDS.

California is currently reviewing all 50,000 injection wells in the state per an agreement with the EPA.

“Within the next few weeks the high-priority wells will be complete,” said Steven Bohlen, the state oil and gas supervisor, said on Thursday.

“If they are too close to a beneficial use well, we will issue an order to shut them down,” he said.

Bohlen said despite closing a total of 23 injection wells since the review began, no drinking water contamination has been found related to oil and gas operations. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Marguerita Choy)