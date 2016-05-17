Pipeline company indicted on charges in Santa Barbara oil spill

LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Company and one of its employees have been indicted in California on criminal charges stemming from a petroleum spill last year near Santa Barbara, the company said on Tuesday.

The indictment includes a total of 46 counts, 10 related to the actual release of crude oil or the reporting of the pipeline rupture, and 36 related to wildlife losses blamed on the spill, the company said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)