CORRECTED-U.S. issues corrective action order over oil pipeline spill in California
May 22, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. issues corrective action order over oil pipeline spill in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of company to Plains Pipeline LP, instead of Allied All American Pipeline)

LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a corrective action order to Plains Pipeline LP over the pipeline rupture leading to this week’s oil spill near Santa Barbara, California, federal safety officials said on Friday.

The order, not regarded as an enforcement sanction against the company, requires numerous measures to be taken before it can restart the line, including removal of the failed pipe for metallurgical examination, purging the line of all remaining oil and independent review of inspection results, officials said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott)

