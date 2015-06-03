FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plains All sets no timeline to restart California pipeline after spill
June 3, 2015

Plains All sets no timeline to restart California pipeline after spill

June 3 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline said no timeline has been set for the restart of its pipeline which spilled hundreds of barrels of oil on the coast of Santa Barbara last month.

The oil and gas MLP said it could not estimate the costs related to the spill and the civil, regulatory or criminal proceedings that may be brought against it, but expects its insurance to cover some of these costs.

The company maintained its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA forecast of $435 million-$485 million. (1.usa.gov/1JrfrIt) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

