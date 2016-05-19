U.S. blames Plains pipeline company for Santa Barbara oil spill

LOS ANGELES, May 19 (Reuters) - Numerous lapses in safety measures, judgment and planning by Plains All American Pipeline LP led to and worsened a major oil spill last year that fouled miles of shoreline and ocean near Santa Barbara, California, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday.

The agency’s report said the government would focus next on “enforcement options” against the Houston-based company for the rupture of a petroleum pipeline that federal inspectors have found was severely worn by corrosion. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)