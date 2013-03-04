FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fitch revises outlook on California GO bonds to positive
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fitch revises outlook on California GO bonds to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday revised its outlook for California’s general obligation debt to positive from stable, citing the state’s improving management of its finances.

The improvement “combined with two successive years of structural budget progress have enabled the state to materially reduce budgetary borrowing,” Fitch said in a statement.

“Eventual rating action would be linked to the state’s demonstrated willingness to restrain spending growth and progress reducing budgetary obligations,” Fitch added.

Governor Jerry Brown has forecast that the state budget will swing to surpluses from deficits thanks to the improving economy and new revenue from tax increases approved by voters in November, and if fellow Democrats, who control the legislature, embrace the spending controls he is urging.

Fitch in its statement affirmed its A-minus rating on nearly $73 billion of California’s outstanding general obligation debt and assigned that rating to the state’s upcoming sale of more than $2 billion in general obligation debt.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday assigned its A1 rating to the sale later this month. A day earlier Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service assigned an A rating to an estimated $2.2 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds California will bring to market in the sale.

Encouraged by California’s improving finances, S&P in January upgraded its rating on the state’s general obligation bonds by one notch to A from A-minus.

