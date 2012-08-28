FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor, lawmakers reach deal on pensions
August 28, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

California governor, lawmakers reach deal on pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with lawmakers on changes to state and local government employees’ pensions, a prominent political and fiscal concern in the most populous U.S. state.

The deal includes higher retirement ages, increased employee contributions to pension accounts and caps on salaries used to calculate payments in retirement, Brown said in a statement.

“These reforms make fundamental changes that rein in costs and help to ensure that our public retirement system is sustainable for the long term,” Brown said.

Brown’s fellow Democrats control the legislature and their leaders plan for the full state Senate and Assembly to vote on the changes on Friday, the last day of the legislature’s session for this year.

