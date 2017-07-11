By Alissa Greenberg
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO A federal judge said on Monday he
would impose new restrictions on the Oakland Police Department
following a scathing report into a scandal in which officers
engaged in sexual misconduct with a teenage girl.
U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson, who has had oversight
of Oakland police since the 2003 settlement of a civil rights
lawsuit, said the report found the scandal was mishandled by
both the department and the city.
While the police department had clearly made some progress
since the settlement, Henderson said during a hearing in U.S.
District Court in San Francisco, "some of the critical areas
giving rise to this case remain unresolved."
The judge said he would issue a written ruling this week
setting forth additional monitoring and reporting requirements
for the police department.
Three Oakland police chiefs resigned in quick succession
last year after the local East Bay Express newspaper reported
that numerous officers in Oakland and elsewhere sexually
exploited a teenage girl.
Seven current and former San Francisco Bay Area law
enforcement officers, including five from Oakland, were
criminally charged last year in connection with the sex scandal,
including some on charges of sex acts with a minor.
A report on the scandal filed by a court-appointed monitor
in June found that an internal investigation by the department
was "severely mishandled" and not given enough attention by city
officials, including Mayor Libby Schaaf.
An attorney for the city said that officials intended to go
above and beyond recommendations of the report and had
confidence in the abilities of a newly appointed police chief to
implement reforms.
Oakland officials in January named a high-ranking Chicago
law enforcement official, Anne Kirkpatrick, as the first woman
to head its police department. Schaaf has publicly slammed the
department for its "toxic" and "macho" culture.
"I am the chief now, so I apologize. I apologize to you sir,
I apologize to everyone in this room who has been affected,"
Kirkpatrick said to Henderson during the hearing.
Officials at the department became aware of the scandal
after an officer took his own life in September 2015.
The officer left behind a suicide note detailing his
interactions with the girl and her claims that she was involved
with other Oakland policemen while still a minor.
Oakland officials in May agreed to pay the now-19-year-old
woman nearly $1 million to settle her legal claims, according to
the Los Angeles Times.