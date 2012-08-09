FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California urges users to conserve power as heat wave approaches
August 9, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

California urges users to conserve power as heat wave approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - California’s electricity grid operator issued a state-wide alert on Thursday warning users to try and curb power usage in coming days because a fast-approaching, major heat wave may place undue strain on an already taxed network this week.

The exceptionally rare power warning from the most populous state in the country comes as California struggles to meet surging electricity demand.

On Thursday, the California ISO issued a “flex” alert urging consumers to reduce power usage especially in the afternoons, when air-conditioning dramatically ramps up demand.

