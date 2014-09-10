California obtains record-low yield on $2.8 billion in borrowed cash

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The state of California announced on Wednesday that it had obtained a record-low yield on $2.8 billion of borrowed cash.

Revenue Anticipation Notes (RANs) were sold in a competitive-bid auction in which 16 brokers-dealers submitted 76 bids for $16.9 billion of RANs, more than five times the amount offered. The sold notes carry a yield of 0.107 percent, the lowest ever in a California RAN sale, the State Treasurer’s Office said.

The state awarded RANs to 10 broker-dealers, including $1 billion to Morgan Stanley, $688 million to J.P. Morgan Securities, and $400 million to Goldman Sachs, which submitted the lowest bid, at 0.04 percent net interest cost for a $50 million bundle.

“This was an outstanding result, and that almost seems like an understatement given the numbers,” State Treasurer Bill Lockyer said in a statement. “It shows what you can do in the market with a demonstrated commitment to sound budgeting and sustained fiscal discipline.”

California sells RANs to cover seasonal cash flow imbalances that occur during the fiscal year. In August, total revenues for California’s second month of the fiscal year came in at $6.7 billion, 5.3 percent below estimates. State Controller John Chiang attributed most of this shortfall reflected a one-time transfer of sales tax revenues.

Wednesday’s sale was California’s first competitively bid RAN deal since 1997, and the smallest deal since the $1.5 billion cash flow borrowing in fiscal year 2006-2007. The small size reflects California’s improved financial condition, according to the State Treasurer’s Office.

This week’s notes mature on June 22, 2015. (Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Grant McCool)