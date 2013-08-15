FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's assigns California $762 mln GO bonds A1
August 15, 2013

Moody's assigns California $762 mln GO bonds A1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday assigned an A1 rating to $762 million of California general obligation bonds.

The bonds are $205 million of various purpose general obligations bonds, and $557 million of various purpose general obligation refunding bonds. The outlook is stable.

The bonds are expected to sell on Aug. 27, Moody’s said.

The rating incorporates the state’s volatile tax revenue and governance issues. These factors are countered by the state’s large, diverse economy as well as its wealth and its moderately high long-term liabilities, according to Moody‘s.

California has over $95 billion in net tax-supported debt outstanding, the rating agency said.

