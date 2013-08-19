FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates California GO bonds 'A'
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

S&P rates California GO bonds 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday assigned its single-A, long-term rating to California’s estimated $205 million in various-purpose general obligation bonds and $557.33 million in various-purpose general obligation refunding bonds.

“The stable outlook on all ratings reflects our view of the state’s credit quality in light of a stronger budgetary and cash position, both on a current and projected basis,” S&P said.

The single-A rating is supported by the state’s diverse economy, its payments to lower budgetary debt, timely budget enactments, and moderately high but conservatively structured, bonded debt, the company said.

S&P also affirmed California’s single-A long-term debt, and underlying debt ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.