FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P upgrades $4.58 bln of California ERBs to AA
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

S&P upgrades $4.58 bln of California ERBs to AA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Citing the strengthening revenue pledged for California’s Economic Recovery Bonds, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday it raised its long-term ratings and underlying ratings on $4.58 billion of the outstanding debt to ‘AA’ from ‘A-plus.’

The upgrade reflects the bonds’ requirement for special sales tax revenues (SSTR) above forecast be used for early redemption of outstanding debt, said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Gabriel Petek.

“This structural feature amplifies, in our view, the beneficial effects of strengthening SSTR collection trends on the ERBs’ credit quality,” Petek said.

S&P’s outlook on the bonds is stable. California voters in 2004 authorized the state to issue up to $15 billion of the debt. The state sold $10.9 billion of the debt in its 2004 fiscal year and $3.2 billion of the bonds in its 2008 fiscal year to raise cash and to help balance its budgets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.