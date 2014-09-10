Fitch gives A rating to California $2.3 bln GO bonds

Sept 10 (Reuters) - California’s $2.29 billion general obligation bonds were assigned an ‘A’ rating by Fitch, saying the state’s improved fiscal management boosted its overall standing.

"Although California's fiscal situation has improved significantly, Fitch views the state as not yet having fully recovered from the effects of two fiscal crises over a little more than a decade," the rating agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1otgb2o)

Fitch Ratings’ outlook on the bonds is “stable”. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)