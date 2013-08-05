FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's affirms California's A1 GO rating, maintains stable outlook
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's affirms California's A1 GO rating, maintains stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service late on Friday said it affirmed California’s A1 general obligation bond rating and maintained the state’s stable outlook.

The stable outlook affects about $95 billion in net tax-supported debt outstanding.

The A1 rating on the state includes its volatile tax revenue structure and governance issues, primarily “restrictions placed on the legislature in the budgeting process and a reluctance to build reserves, which has made it difficult for the state to address economic and revenue downturns.”

Moody’s said the rating also “reflects the state’s large, diverse economy and high wealth, and the long-term liabilities (debt, unfunded pension liabilities, and repayment of other obligations captured in negative audited balances) that are moderately high compared to other states.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.