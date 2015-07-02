FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lifts rating of California debt, signaling fiscal health
July 2, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

S&P lifts rating of California debt, signaling fiscal health

Robin Respaut

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Rating Agency upgraded California’s general obligation debt on Thursday to “AA-” from “A+”, marking another sign of the state’s financial recovery.

The one-notch upgrade gives California GO debt the highest rating from S&P since 2000. That was when the dot-com bust hit the state’s economy hard, prompting a series of credit downgrades and years of chronic budget problems.

S&P credit analyst Gabriel Petek cited California’s newly enacted budget, “which, in our view, marks another step forward in the state’s journey toward improved fiscal sustainability.”

The world’s eighth-largest economy, California has enjoyed healthy revenues in recent years, thanks in part to heavy reliance on capital gains taxes and the surging U.S. stock market.

S&P liked the fact that, in June, California passed a $115.4 billion budget package that boosted state reserves to $4.6 billion, or 4 percent of expenditures. The budget also paid down $1.85 billion in various general fund debt-like obligations, most of which had been incurred during prior years to finance budget deficits, S&P noted.

S&P’s lowest rating of California’s general obligation debt came in 2003 with a BBB rating, just two notches above speculative grade, or junk.

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded California’s GO debt rating to “Aa3” from “A1” about a year ago, citing the state’s improving financial position and employment growth.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio

