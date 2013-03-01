California sells $1.3 bln of refunding bonds for universities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - California completed a $1.3 billon sale of refunding revenue bonds on Thursday for its University of California system, with retail investors ordering about $238 million of the deal’s tax-exempt debt and $20 million of its taxable bonds, the state treasurer’s office said.

The sale included $805.9 million of tax-exempt debt and $501.2 million of taxable bonds.

Yields on the tax-exempt debt included 0.90 percent on its five-year maturity, 2.10 percent on its 10-year maturity and 3.23 percent on its 26-year and longest maturity.