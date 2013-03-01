FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California sells $1.3 bln of refunding bonds for universities
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

California sells $1.3 bln of refunding bonds for universities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - California completed a $1.3 billon sale of refunding revenue bonds on Thursday for its University of California system, with retail investors ordering about $238 million of the deal’s tax-exempt debt and $20 million of its taxable bonds, the state treasurer’s office said.

The sale included $805.9 million of tax-exempt debt and $501.2 million of taxable bonds.

Yields on the tax-exempt debt included 0.90 percent on its five-year maturity, 2.10 percent on its 10-year maturity and 3.23 percent on its 26-year and longest maturity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.