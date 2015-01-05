FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. governor wants 50 pct of electricity from renewables by 2030
January 5, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Calif. governor wants 50 pct of electricity from renewables by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday set goals to improve the state’s environment for the next 15 years by cutting petroleum use and increasing electricity derived from renewable sources to 50 percent.

During his fourth inaugural address and state of the state speech, Brown said he would seek to reduce petroleum use in cars and trucks by up to 50 percent, to double the efficiency of existing buildings and make heating fuels cleaner.

“I envision a wide range of initiatives: more distributed power, expanded rooftop solar, micro-grids, an energy imbalance market, battery storage, the full integration of information technology and electrical distribution and millions of electric and low-carbon vehicles,” Brown said in his speech in Sacramento. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

