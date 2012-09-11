FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California's August revenue $434 mln over budget outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

California's August revenue $434 mln over budget outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - California’s revenue in August came in $434 million above projection in the state’s budget on higher revenue from personal income and sales taxes, Controller John Chiang’s office said in a statement.

Personal income tax revenue rose $222.5 million, or 6.5 percent, above projection last month, while sales tax revenue increased $187.3 million, or 8.1 percent, above estimate in the state’s budget. Corporate tax revenue was $102.2 million, or 71.5 percent, below projection.

“This month’s positive total offsets losses seen in July and brings our total revenues right in line with projections,” Chiang said in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.