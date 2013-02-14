FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California's January revenue $5.1 billion over forecast
February 14, 2013

California's January revenue $5.1 billion over forecast

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - California’s revenue in January came in $5.099 billion over forecast in Governor Jerry Brown’s state budget plan, propelled by a surge in revenue from personal income tax collections following voter-approved income tax increases in November, the state’s finance department said on Thursday.

Personal income tax revenue was $4.951 billion above projection, while the state’s fiscal-year-to-date revenue is $5.112 billion above expectation, the department said in a report.

