California revenues $247 mln above forecast in June

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 (Reuters) - California’s June revenue came in $247 million above Governor Jerry Brown’s budget plan, a gain fueled by a strong increase in revenue from personal income taxes, the state’s most important revenue source, the state controller’s office said on Tuesday.

Revenue from personal income taxes was $496.3 million above projections, revenue form sales taxes was $1.3 million above forecast and revenue from corporate taxes was $305.7 million below estimates, State Controller John Chiang’s office said in a statement.