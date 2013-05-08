FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

California fiscal year to date revenue $4.6 bln above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 (Reuters) - California collected $15.03 billion in revenue in April, putting the state’s fiscal year to date revenue at $4.6 billion above the estimates in Governor Jerry Brown’s initial budget plan, the state controller’s office said on Wednesday.

Overall revenue in April missed the budget estimate by $119.9 million, but was up $5.4 billion from the same month a year earlier - an increase of 55.9 percent - propelled by rising incomes and consumer spending, the controller’s office said in a report.

“On balance, California’s fiscal health has improved materially and the state is beginning to turn the corner,” it said.

The report came a week ahead of Brown’s expected release of his revised budget plan for the state’s fiscal year beginning in July. The new plan will incorporate the latest revenue information.

In his initial plan, Brown projected deficit-prone California’s budget could swing to surpluses as the economy improves and if lawmakers support his efforts to restrain spending.

