California had $1.5 bln in July sales-tax revenue
August 24, 2012 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

California had $1.5 bln in July sales-tax revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - California had $1.5 billion in revenue from sales-tax collections in July, considerably more than the state controller’s office recently reported, a member of the state agency that collects the taxes said on Friday.

Board of Equalization member George Runner said last month’s revenue from sales-tax collection was $17 million above projection in the state budget and dwarfed the $587 million in collections reported earlier this month by the state controller’s office.

That August 13 report by the state controller’s office said July sales tax collections were 33.5 percent below projection in the state budget.

“Contrary to what you may have heard, the sky is not falling in California - at least not as it pertains to sales tax revenue,” Runner said in a statement.

The different amounts reflect how the state controller’s office and the Board of Equalization record collections of sales tax revenue, Runner said.

The controller’s office counts “money in the bank” while the Board of Equalization counts “money in the door” that includes pending deposits, Runner said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
