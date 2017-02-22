FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit upholds water diversion to protect California salmon
February 22, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 6 months ago

9th Circuit upholds water diversion to protect California salmon

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

U.S. officials did not violate state or federal law in 2013 when they diverted water into the Klamath River to prevent a massive die-off of salmon that were heading upstream to spawn, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by irrigation contractors who claimed that the water, from the Lewiston Reservoir on the Trinity River in northern California, was earmarked for agricultural use in the state’s Central Valley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mmxqIA

