FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Judge approves San Bernardino, California's plan to exit bankruptcy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 7, 2016 / 12:26 AM / 9 months ago

Judge approves San Bernardino, California's plan to exit bankruptcy

Jim Christie

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The judge overseeing San Bernardino, California's municipal bankruptcy said on Tuesday she would approve the city's plan to restructure its finances, according to a spokeswoman for the city.

An official confirmation order is expected by late January, spokeswoman Monica Lagos added in an email to Reuters.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury in recent months has been signaling support for the Southern California city's plan to emerge from Chapter 9 bankruptcy after four years.

The plan involves slashing bondholder debt and retiree healthcare costs while protecting pensions.

San Bernardino's financial restructuring also includes folding its fire department into San Bernardino County's fire services district as a cost-cutting measure.

Hit by the 2008 financial and housing foreclosure crises as well as years of budget mismanagement, San Bernardino declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a $45 million deficit.

The case is In re City of San Bernardino, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California, No. 12-28006

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.